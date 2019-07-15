Charles Francis Wright III

Frank Wright, a longtime resident of Santa Maria, CA died in his Ephrata, WA, home June 4, 2019. He was 87 years old. Frank Wright was born August 27, 1931 in Ventura, California to June Ellinor Toepelt and Charles Francis Wright, II.
At a young age he spent a great amount of time in his grandfathers' cabinet shop where he was taught and able to hone his lifetime craft of woodworking skills. At the age of 15, with guidance from his step father Bill Hively, he began a sheet metal worker apprenticeship and turned out as a journeyman at age 17.
Frank married Beverly Jean Flasted in 1953 and moved his family to Santa Maria, CA in the fall of 1956. He worked as a journeyman and foreman for R. P. Richards in Goleta and in 1961 went to work for Ketz Plumbing and Heating. During that time he spent two years fabricating and installing special ornamental copper and iron work in the Madonna Inn. There his craftsmanship legacy is on display as he designed and manufactured all the chandeliers, countertops, table tops and more all handcrafted in copper. During this same time his inventiveness was showcased when he built a fully contained cab-over type camper that fit onto the back end and roof top of a 1959 Plymouth station wagon. Boy, did the family get a lot of looks with this rig! Eventually this evolved into another one-of-a-kind design in a fully contained, total telescopic, side punch-out and cab-over truck camper. This was the beginning of a greater vision Frank had in creating his recreational vehicle legacy.
In 1969 building its first camper prototype in the family carport, Frank established Wright's Campers and in 1971 moved into his fabrication shop. His custom designed hand built truck campers, constructed with anodized aluminum aircraft materials, were highly sought after across the country and the central coast. A successful business laid way to open an RV retail service center which included a recreational vehicle parts and accessory store and a repair department that was the largest of its kind between Arroyo Grande and Santa Barbara, CA. Later he designed many of his own creations that included an RV Attic Storage Chest, trailer towed behind a motorcycle, and race car transports. In 1974 he helped to establish the Santa Maria Organization of Transportation Helpers (SMOOTH) by lending his expertise to build, implement and maintain the infrastructure to move the elderly and disabled in the Santa Maria community.
Frank was an avid reader and seeker of knowledge with a great appreciation of nature and the sciences; a master craftsman; had the innate ability to offer solutions to help others repurpose just about anything; proficient with a BBQ grill; lifelong member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union; Member and Board member of the YMCA. He enjoyed pastime activities that included fly fishing and tying flies and producing his handmade metal and wood designed works-of-art. Frank's love of flying and his appreciation of aircraft design lead him to enjoy building and flying remote control built-to-scale replica airplanes.
Preceded in death by his mother June E. Hively; wife Beverly. He is survived by his three children son Mark Wright (Jennifer) of Santa Maria, CA, and daughters Marlys West (Cecil) of Marietta, GA, Regina Shiroma (Chris) of Mission Viejo, CA; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial will be held July 25, 2019 at the American Legion Club, 276 8th Ave NW, Ephrata, WA from 11:00 – 3:00.
