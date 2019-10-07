Charles David Potter

Charles “Chuck” David Potter died peacefully at his daughter's home on April 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Chuck is survived by his lovely wife Elizabeth Potter “Bear”, younger brother Mark Potter, daughters Evelyn LeLevier & Carrie Matteucci, Son-In-Law Abe LeLevier, granddaughter Meagan Clowar, great granddaughter Ella Clowar, He is joining his brothers James and Michael Potter. First of four sons and raised at his father's F.A.A. approved repair station Potter Aircraft Service, Inc. at what is now bustling Burbank Airport, Chuck began his aviation knowledge at a very young age. He soloed his first flight at the age of 19 in an BT13 in 1953. Chuck enjoyed a fulfilling career as a Contract Advisor for McDonald Douglas delivering Douglas jets to various airlines. Chuck had several adventures in his life such as the flight in the Navion with holes on the floor of the plane and gas shooting out of the floor to Mexico where his father had to the rescue him and a buddy after crashing in the Bamboo Bomber, and restoring a 1923 FarmAll tractor. He enjoyed his routine of procuring a sticky bun from his favorite bakery while swapping airplane stories at the SY Airport. If you have a favorite memory or would like to attend a celebration at the airport in October, please send a note to susieqcouture@gmail.com.
