Charles "Chuck" Venable

Chuck and his wife Glenda adopted two children, Lisa and John. Tragically Lisa died in a horse riding accident way too young and John passed away just a few years ago.

Charlie was and avid hunter and fisherman. He hunted almost everywhere in the Western United States (even some places he wasn't supposed to). He owned two fishing boats, The UpChuck One and the UpChuck Two. He loved to fish with his many friends off the coast of California and Mexico.

In 1968, he and three friends bought a piece of property near Cuyama which is now known as CV Ranch. It was his favorite place to go and relax with family and friends. Whether it was shooting, playing cards, jumping into the pond, working on his many projects, sitting around the campfire or eating ice cream cones it always brought a smile to Chuck's face. He was a very well read and meticulous man. He figured everything out to the smallest detail.

Charlie spent the last 20 years, many of it at the ranch, with his lifetime friend and longtime companion Patsy Childers, who he deeply missed after her passing. They had many good times playing Gin against each other and with their many friends and took pride in Patsy's family and beautiful garden at her Arroyo Grande home.

Chuck was preceded in death by his brother Jack, children Lisa and John and his partner Patsy Childers. He is survived by former spouses Glenda and Saundra and Patsy's sons Jack and Marty and Patsy's grand and great grandchildren. Per his wishes, Chuck's ashes will be loaded in shotgun shells and fired by his friends over his beloved CV Ranch. A celebration of life will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 8th at Louie B's, 213 East Main Street.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Venable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.