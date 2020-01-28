Charles "Chuck" Venable

Charles Odie Venable passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Chuck was born May 23, 1932 in Oxly, Missouri to Oscar and Hazel Venable. The family moved to Santa Maria in 1937. Chuck attended local schools including Fairlawn, Cook and El Camino Junior High. He was a 1950 graduate of Santa Maria High School. When the Korean War broke out Chuck joined the Navy. San Diego was his home base, but he ended up stationed in Japan. Upon his return from service Chuck attended the brand new Allan Hancock College and was in its very first graduating class. While attending Hancock he and his friends would do their homework at the El Patio Bar on North Broadway. The owner, Al Cooper, talked Chuck into becoming a bartender so his buddies would keep coming back. Eventually Chuck bought the bar in 1958. In 1968, with the demise of “Whiskey Row” on the horizon, Chuck moved the bar to south Broadway and re-named it The Coachman.
In 1960 Chuck spearheaded the first ever Beard-O-Reno at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. He built a jail on wheels he called “The Beard-O-Reno Hoosegow” in which he would “lock-up” local citizens not wearing an elks “booster button” during rodeo season. Chuck was also a proud member of the Santa Maria Optimist Club where he lead many fundraising efforts including the annual Santa Maria Optimist's High School Basketball Tournament. During Chuck's tenure the club raised more than $340,000 for local charities.
Chuck and his wife Glenda adopted two children, Lisa and John. Tragically Lisa died in a horse riding accident way too young and John passed away just a few years ago.
Charlie was and avid hunter and fisherman. He hunted almost everywhere in the Western United States (even some places he wasn't supposed to). He owned two fishing boats, The UpChuck One and the UpChuck Two. He loved to fish with his many friends off the coast of California and Mexico.
In 1968, he and three friends bought a piece of property near Cuyama which is now known as CV Ranch. It was his favorite place to go and relax with family and friends. Whether it was shooting, playing cards, jumping into the pond, working on his many projects, sitting around the campfire or eating ice cream cones it always brought a smile to Chuck's face. He was a very well read and meticulous man. He figured everything out to the smallest detail.
Charlie spent the last 20 years, many of it at the ranch, with his lifetime friend and longtime companion Patsy Childers, who he deeply missed after her passing. They had many good times playing Gin against each other and with their many friends and took pride in Patsy's family and beautiful garden at her Arroyo Grande home.
Chuck was preceded in death by his brother Jack, children Lisa and John and his partner Patsy Childers. He is survived by former spouses Glenda and Saundra and Patsy's sons Jack and Marty and Patsy's grand and great grandchildren. Per his wishes, Chuck's ashes will be loaded in shotgun shells and fired by his friends over his beloved CV Ranch. A celebration of life will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 8th at Louie B's, 213 East Main Street.
