Charles "Chuck" Mosel

Charles AKA Chuck 59, of Santa Maria, Ca passed on October 3, 2020 unexpectedly. Chuck was born June 16, 1961 in Altoona Pa. to Charles O. Mosel and Margitta E. Olmedo.
As a child Chuck was brought to the Santa Maria/Orcutt area where he grew up. He attended Santa Maria High and straight out of high school he joined the Army serving from 1979 to 1981. Once home he took on the adventure of life by the horns. He held many trade jobs like painting, landscaping, construction, working on oil rigs as well as a general handy man as he had a gift to fix almost anything. He took many adventures traveling all over California and loved to keep himself busy. He loved music, singing, and playing his guitar as well as a good joke. He loved working with his hands, had great pride in his work and was in the process of receiving his contractors license.
Chuck was creative, vibrant, and charismatic. He was an avid outdoorsman loving to take his boat out of Port San Luis to fish, camp, hike, BBQ and loved to just sit by a fire and play his guitar. He had made many, many friends over the years from all walks of life. He was a member of the Victory Outreach for several years and most recently was a member of Four-Square church. Chuck was rarely seen without his beloved companion Suzy (his 4-legged child) either they were out for a walk, ride in the car or on the motorcycle Suzy was by his side.
Chuck lived life to the fullest and had a heart of gold. He would literally give you the shirt off his back and go above and beyond to help. His friends and family know how infectious his laugh was and how his smile would light up a room. He will be missed greatly but he will live on in the hearts of the lives of those he has touched over the years.
Chuck is survived by his sister Ramona Olmedo, niece Michelle Olmedo and husband Jose Perez, nephew Benjamin Olmedo, great nieces Alexandra Perez, and Maritza Perez of Santa Maria, Ca. Stepmom Judy Wise husband John, brother Andrew Mosel and wife Joyce, nephew Vincent Mosel, Sister Paula Leach-Warner and husband Andre, nephew David and niece Livia and many cousins and aunts of Duncansville, Pa. Former wife Dolores Seugi and step daughter Julie Chiariello, her son Saige Doerr. His loving girlfriend Sandra Taylor and his little Suzy of Nipomo.
Services and a Potluck Celebration of Life will be held Saturday Oct 10th at 11 am at his home 248 Jupiter Drive (the planet) Nipomo, Ca. All friends and relations of Chuck are welcome. Please wear masks and maintain social distancing. Thank you!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.