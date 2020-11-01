Charles "Chuck" Larry Miller, Jr.

Chuck Miller passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 26, 2020. Chuck was a devoted and loving husband of 28 years to his wife, Angelina. They grew up together, having dated 11 years prior to their marriage. He was a tenderhearted, exceptional father of two girls, Sadie Rey and Maddie Jo. He is also survived by his parents: Larry Miller and Luana Miller; his brothers: Brian and Sam; his father and mother-in-law: Ernie and Josie Baldiviez; sisters and brother-in-law: Carolyn (Baldiviez) and Vincent Martinez, Lisa Baldiviez; nephews and nieces: Charlotte Baldiviez, Caitlyn and Noah Martinez, Luke Miller and Jocelyn Miller, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. We certainly must not forget his beloved dog, Pinkie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roy and Jo Miller, Florencio and Isabel Ujano, and his brother-in-law: Ernie Net Baldiviez.
Born on Vandenberg Air Force Base on April 4, 1968, Chuck spent most of his life in Santa Maria, having spent several years in Visalia and Mississippi during childhood. He was a hard-working man having built his successful business, Chuck's Lawncare, over the past 34 years where customers have become family and friends. He loved working outdoors and interacting with his clients and he also loved their dogs. He felt blessed beyond measure both professionally and personally. He was a standout athlete at Santa Maria High School, excelling in both basketball and football, and graduating in 1986. Chuck continued his basketball career at Allan Hancock College.
Chuck's love for basketball extended far beyond his college days. As a player, he competed in the Santa Maria Adult Mens League for over two decades. As he became one of the “old guys”, his athletic skills were often underestimated on the court. (Boy would he love to read this statement!) Chuck was a die-hard Laker fanatic and stayed loyal through the teams highs and lows. As a coach, he led the St. Mary's girls' basketball team to three league championships and four tournament titles, and most recently the St. Joseph High School Junior Varsity girls basketball team to a league championship of their own. He also took so much pride in sharing the same coaching philosophy and being assistant varsity coach to Coaches Analise Riezebos and Chuck Cova at SJHS. Chuck played and coached for the love of the game. He sought to teach his players the game of basketball but more importantly to make an impact in each of their lives in the same way his mentor, Coach John Jimenez, had done in his own. He coached numerous girls basketball and softball junior high and city teams. He honestly loved and cared for each of his players. Chuck wanted to lift his players in their athletic talents of course, but he was always mindful of elevating their overall confidence and self-worth. It is not uncommon to hear stories of the effect he has had on players which positively impacted their adult lives.
It would be a daunting task to find a man more genuine and pure than Chuck Miller. He was a kid at heart who cracked clever one-liners every chance he got. Chuck's big smile was contagious and he filled the room with entertainment, spirit, and joy. He was humble, filled with kindness, and his heart was pure. Chuck saw the good and positive in everyone.
Family was everything to Chuck. He was so proud of Sadie and Maddie and the young women they have become. His lifes purpose and greatest joy was supporting and watching his girls' accomplishments and endeavors no matter how big or small. He was their number one fan in everything they did and never missed anything. They were his “babies”.
Chuck was a remarkable son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who never had an unkind thing to say about anyone. The world is a better place for having had him in it. He will be missed beyond measure.
ChuckMiller: #1GirlDad #1GirlCoach #1Champion4Girls
Services will be held in compliance with local Covid Restrictions. Masks are required and services are limited to 100 people. A live stream will be available for those unable to attend. A private viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5th, followed by a Rosary at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 6 pm. A funeral mass will be held at the St. Joseph High School Football Field on Friday, November 6th at 1 pm.
