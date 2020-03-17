Charles (Chuck) Hurst passed away suddenly on February 25, 2020 at home in Reno, NV, at age 70.

He is survived by Jeri, his wife of 39 years; his children: Justin Hurst of Paso Robles, Jennifer Fairbanks of Reno, Nick Kioski and his spouse Emalee of Redondo Beach as well as his sister Vicky Jeffcoach of Paso Robles. Chuck had five grandchildren.

Born in Paso Robles in 1949 to Fred and Betty Hurst, Chuck graduated from Paso Robles High, attended Fresno State University and earned his degree in Industrial Technology from Cal Poly SLO.

Chuck was a second generation Culligan Man and grew up in the family business. He and Jeri purchased the dealership in 1985, added two more franchises and a bottled water division.

As part of the Culligan organization, Chuck served on the Dealer Advisory Committee, was instrumental in forming the Culligan Dealer Association of North America, served as a board member on the Pacific Water Quality Association and was a founding member of the California Bottled Water Association.