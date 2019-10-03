Charles (Chuck) Alfred Kolding, 71, of Santa Maria, CA. passed away on September 27, 2019 after a 15 year battle with Kidney Cancer, just a few hours after his brother Michael Kolding passed away.
Chuck was born in Lompoc, CA. to Alfred and Violet Kolding. The Kolding family was a farming family for multiple generations in the Lompoc Valley. Farming would eventually become his life's work. He worked for various farming companies while completing his AS degree from Allan Hancock College and attending Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo.
Following College he worked for various farming companies in the Santa Maria, and Lompoc Valleys to include Teixeira Farms in Santa Maria and finally with Jordan Brothers Farming (now called Baroda Farms ). Chuck was employed by Jordan Brothers Farming as a Ranch Manager in 1995 subsequently retiring in 2015.
In 1983 Chuck fell in love and married Renee Gibson, his wife of almost 36 years. In 1987 they were blessed with the birth of their only child, Alyson. Chuck was an avid reader and he passed his love of reading onto his daughter. They enjoyed sharing the books they read and discovering new authors.
Aside from his professional life Chuck was an avid woodworker, who developed his talents as a professional class custom wood furniture maker. He specialized in building Mission style wooden furniture, using only the finest hardwoods available. In 2002 Chuck had the workshop of his dreams built. It was in this workshop that he would spend hours creating fine furniture for family and friends. We are blessed to be surrounded by his fine work and find comfort in knowing that the he lives on though his creations and the joy they bring.
Chuck also enjoyed the outdoors. Family camp outs, hunting and fishing. Chuck especially enjoyed fishing trips with his friends. He was expert Barbecuer who enjoyed putting on barbeques for friends and family.
You have free articles remaining.
Chuck is survived by his wife Renee, daughter Alyson Kolding, Sister Patricia France (Richard), Brother in law Terry Gibson (Christine), Sister in Law Sheryl Trego (Edward), numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Violet Kolding, Uncles Merit Kolding and Harley Kolding, Brother Michael Kolding, Sister in law Betty Kolding and Father in law Skip Gibson.
Special Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses who helped Chuck during his 15 year battle with Kidney Cancer. Dr. Mark Abait (Sansum Clinic Oncology), Dr Robert Figlund (Cedar Sinai). We would like to thank the Serenity Hospice House of Santa Barbara staff for their kind loving care during the last 2 weeks of his life.
Private internment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity.
A celebration of life will be at the family home, October 12, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm, 4592 Monte Carlo Ct, Santa Maria, CA.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kolding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.