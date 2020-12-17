Charles Brandon Minnick, 67, of Bakersfield, CA, died peacefully at home with family by his side on December 8, 2020, following a brief illness.
He was born on August 12, 1953 in Pryor, Oklahoma to Eleanor & Kenneth Minnick, moving to California in 1960.
A resident of Santa Maria since 1963, he retired in December 2019 after 35 years of employment with Mafi-TrenchAtlas Copco. Following retirement he and his wife, Pat, moved to Bakersfield, CA to be near their grandchildren.
Charlie loved music, particularly the blues, which he loved sharing with family, friends and co-workers. He loved his vacations to music festivals, cruising, auto racing events and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an outstanding grill master and cook, and cooking for family meals and gatherings gave him great joy. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Minnick, his three sons Michael (Alisha), Phillip and Matthew, six grandchildren, Kenneth, Michael, Addison, Amelia, Audrey and Chloe, sisters, April (Ron) Tallman, Marguerite Barbere, Kitty Groo and brother Jon (Angeles) Minnick.
He was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Groo-Lewis and father Kenneth Earl Minnick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current COVID risk and restrictions. Contributions in Charlie's name can be made to Keeping the Blues Alive (keepingthebluesalive.org), an organization that provides financial assistance to blues musicians affected by the COVID crisis and promotes music education outreach in schools.
