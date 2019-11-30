With a very heavy heart, we are announcing the passing of our beloved father, Cesareo N. Reyna, on November 25, 2019, from a lengthy illness at the age of 91.
Cesareo was born on February 25, 1928, to Anastacio and Daria Reyna in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The second oldest of 8 children, he moved to Mexico City at a very young age, where he met Victoria, our mother. They were married for 69 years.
In 1962 they moved to Lompoc with 5 small children, where 4 more children were born. He worked at Bodger Seed Company until 2003. After retirement he lived in Buellton, then moved to Santa Maria.
He was a very hard working, dedicated, loyal person. Providing for his family and friends whenever and however he could.
He was preceded in death by Petra, Guadalupe (sisters), Gabriel, Jose, Jesus, his parents, and grandson Mario Dominguez.
He is survived by his wife Victoria, his older sister Tomasa Terrones and youngest brother Trinidad Reyna. Nine children, Juan (Susan), Salvador (Beatrice), Guadalupe McIntosh (Charles), Martha Dominguez, Hector (Barbara), Sylvia Rodriguez (Rolando), Maria Pulido (Joel), Victor, Ruben (Emily), 30 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Rosary and Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M.
You have free articles remaining.
at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Santa Maria. Cesareo's Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Saint Mary's Church, with burial to follow at Santa Mria Cemetery.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.