Celia Fermin

A beautiful soul passed on Dec. 21st, gifting her daughter the best birthday gift in her lifetime, the gift of her mother reaching heaven. She was a fun loving, passionate, and generous woman. She left behind 6 children, 22 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Celia fought for life, she struggled and endured for those she loved, and she persevered. Love surrounded her on her journey, and embraced her upon her arrival. She will be greatly missed! We love you Mommy/Lola At/e/Lola. May you rest in peace and enjoy heaven. We will see you again in paradise.

