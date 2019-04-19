Cecilia was born in Santa Maria, Ca. On October 12, 1978. She lived in Orcutt, Ca. Where she unexpectedly passed away on April 15, 2019.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her son Jacob Mathew Knight, Her mother Celine San Diego, Her father Anthony San Diego and her brother George “Neelo” Pagaling.
Cecilia is survived by the love of her life Mathew Allen Knight, whom she met in high school and married in 2001. They were married for 18 years and have 5 beautiful children together, Khara Celine Knight, age 20, Maddison Avery Knight, age 17, Jacob Mathew Knight who would have been 16 years old and their 7 year old twin daughters Megyn Ann and Mia Wray Knight.
Cecilia “Sissy” as everyone called her is also survived by her two sisters Tana Pagaling and Andrea San Diego. She had several Aunts and Uncles; Cecilia Nunez whom she was especially close to, also Aunts Dolly Peralta and Debbie Elias. Uncles Mario, Greg and Mark San Diego from her her father's side. From her Mother's side she is survived by Uncles Paul and Andrew De Smit and Aunt Rani Toblin.
More than anything Sissy lived and loved her family she was so proud of her girls and missed her son everyday.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 – 7:30pm Thursday April 25th at Dudley Hoffman Chapel 1003 E. Stowell Rd. Santa Maria, CA. Funeral Service is scheduled at 10:am Friday April 26th at Pacific Christian Center 3435 Santa Maria Way - Santa Maria, CA. Burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
