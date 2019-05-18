Cecil L. Gordon was born on December 15, 1953 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was raised by parents, Hilda Gordon and Lionel Gordon.
Cecil attended Vandenberg Junior High and graduated from Cabrillo High School. Throughout high school, Cecil was an all- around star athlete with major achievements in track and field, basketball and football.
Cecil received a full scholarship to California State University Fullerton where he majored in physical education. He continued to excel in sports, in particular football. He was later drafted by the Southern California Rhinos (Professional Football League). Following his football career, Cecil worked for UPS and later became a professional driver for Knights Trucking Company until he retired.
Cecil was hard working and family oriented with a big heart. In relaxed moments he loved to play his harmonica and electric piano. He loved to entertain his family and friends.
Cecil passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 at Lompoc Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Hilda Gordon, father Lawrence Guidry, step-brother Paul Guidry, sisters Chris Moody and Wanda Gordon Gray, two children, son Jordan Gordon, daughter Taylor Maddox (in ATL) and many relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Cecil will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 201 South H Street, Lompoc CA. Pastor Ronald L. Wiley, officiating. An after service reception will be at the Lompoc SDA Church, 205 West Chestnut Avenue, corner of I and Chestnut Avenue.
