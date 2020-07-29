It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Cecil (Hoppi) N. Hopkins.
Cecil was born on May 28, 1937 in San Diego, Ca to Clayton and Hattie Hopkins and died at home on July 21, 2020.
He had 2 brothers Clayton and John Hopkins and 2 sisters Frances Brewer and Sharon Silva.
He worked in the oil and trucking industries for many years. He owned R&H Trucking until his retirement in 2009. Although he did retire, Hoppi truly never stopped working. He enjoyed staying busy. He started recycling oil a few days per week for several trucking companies.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Julia Hopkins, children, Cecilee (Hopkins) Nanini, Mark Hopkins (Amina), Julie (Hopkins) Chase, Patricia Sepe (Mark), David Hopkins (Karen). 8 grandchildren, Joseph Cavazos, R.J. Nanini, Alissa Nanini Vargas, Christine Chase, Kyle & Ryan Sepe, Mathis Hopkins and Aliana Hopkins and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton, Hattie, stepmother Joyce, siblings Clayton, John, Frances and son Steven Hopkins.
Internment will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
