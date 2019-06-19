Caven Charles Bish passd peacefully June 15th, 2019. He was born on March 30th, 1960 in Landstuhl, Germany to Staff Sgt. Charles R. Bish and mother Eleanor "Sam" Cherry.
Caven graduated mid-term from Dodge City High School, Class of 1977 - Dodge City, Kansas. And quickly came to Santa Maria, California to work for his new father, Robert "Bob" Cherry, owner of Cherry Cabinets, Inc. Under the guidance of Robert "Bob", Caven quickly learned and mastered cabinet making. His workmanship is in many homes on the Central Coast. Caven was a devoted employee of Cherry Cabinets, Inc. for 34 years.
He enjoyed all Auto Racing, Lake Life, Bowling, BBQ's and most importantly to Caven was spending time with family and closest friends.
Caven was humble, wholehearted Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Most importantly, was his love for Susie Harris, High School sweetheart and best friend.
Caven, is lovingly survived by his parents Robert "Bob" and Eleanor "Sam" Cherry, brothers, Charles "Calie" and wife Catherine Bish , Curtis Bish and fiance Patricia Curzi, step-brother, Jeril and Stacie Cherry all of Santa Maria, California. Nephews Donald and wife Merry Bish of Saint George, Utah, Curtis and wife Tiffany Bish stationed at Travis Air Force Base, niece Jayme Bish and Fiance Michael Diaz of Grover Beach, California and great nieces Coral and Emilie Bish and Leilana Diaz.
Preceeding him in death was his father Charles R. Bish, step-sisters Sharon Boyd and Cheryl Coleman.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Vara, Dr. William, all staff members and Hospice that had a part in Caven's journey.
Per Cavens wishes there will be no services.
However, if anyone would like to donate to Hospice in Caven's memory, it would be so appreciated.
Caven's favorite saying was, "Now that's a 1000 times better!" Knowing Caven, he would like to leave that saying with those he loved. "Now that's a 1000 times better, now that I am at PEACE!".
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.