Cathy (Cat) Josephine Espinosa
Cathy (Cat) Josephine Espinosa

1953 - 2020

Cathy (Cat) Josephine Espinosa passed away in her home October 21, 2020. She was born August 4, 1953, in Torrance, CA to Ralph Espinosa and Josephine Tovar. She graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School in 71. Cathy moved to the Santa Maria in 1979. She worked for Pacific Bell phone company for 17 years followed by a 20 year career working as a County Court Clerk. Cathy was the definition of perseverance. Showing how to give without expecting anything and love just because the world needed more of it.

She is survived by her son Tony Trujillo, daughter Niki Trujillo and her beloved grandchildren Ely and Noah Trujillo. Step children Tammy, Sandy, and Jeremy and grandchildren Josh and Jake.

Family, Friends, and anyone else whos life she might have touched are invited to take part in a celebration of life at BIRCHWOOD HOME and GARDEN, 323 W Tefft st, Nipomo, Ca, 93444. From 12pm-3pm on Thursday November 5, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

