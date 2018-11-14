Catherine Joan Wilcox, 85, passed away on November 12, 2018. She was born on September 10th, 1933 in The Bronx, New York. She was the only child to Joseph and Susan Rosa. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, then moved to Denver, Colorado for Nurses Training. She married Robert Wilcox on April 4, 1954 in Garden City, Kansas. They moved to Santa Maria, California in 1956, settling in Orcutt by 1960.
Cathey loved time at the ocean, and enjoyed camping at Refugio and El Capitan beaches. She and Bob loved spending time with many close friends and recreation with their many grandchildren and then great-grandchildren.
She had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed meeting and talking with people, especially about the Bible's promises for living forever on a paradise earth, once God's Kingdom rules. She had a strong faith that she will share in such everlasting life when resurrected. So while we miss her dearly now, she is only sleeping and in God's memory till then. She will be remembered as a special wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and spiritual sister.
Always in good health, she suddenly declined to needing full time nursing care for the last 3 years. We are thankful for the care given at Arroyo Grande Care Center and the many caring nurses and aides attending to her. In particular, she became very close to CNA Josephine. Her excellent care and kindness was very much appreciated.
Cathey is survived by her loving husband of 64 yrs, Bob, and her four children: Peggy (Anthony) Cisneros, Joel (Beth) Wilcox, Jennifer Chase, Phillip (Sharon) Wilcox. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren: Jill (Douglas) Pritchett, Rebecca Cisneros, Janine (John) Daniels, Christopher Wilcox, Ashley (Darik) Kirby, Leah (Leo) Garza, Jonathan (Courtney) Wilcox, Brynn Chase and Elizabeth Wilcox; and 11 great-grandchildren: Addison, Jonathan, Ryan, Junior, Ja'Shaun, Cameron, Brooklyn, Jackson, Niya, Cash and Penelope; and one more due in April. She is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews by marriage.
Arrangements are in the care of Dudley Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A Memorial Service will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 555 E. Foster Rd on Saturday 11/17/18 at 4 pm.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.