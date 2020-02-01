Catalina S. "Marilyn" Ramiro

She was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. She came to the U.S. in 1970, where she became a resident of Santa Maria, CA and worked in the farm fields with her parents. She then spent 20 years with Simplot as a QC Supervisor and moved on to another field of work prior to her move to Las Vegas, NV in 1997. Once she arrived in Las Vegas, she began to work her way into the medical field, where she became a Pharmacy Technician.

She was an extremely hard worker who made sure her work was perfected and a warrior that over came life's unexpected challenges. With all the time she spent working, her number one priority in life was her daughters and grandchildren. There was nothing else that brought her joy than the presence of her family. She had an open door policy in her home, where she allowed you to rest your head at night and made sure you were well fed. The well being of others was important to her and putting their needs first before hers was remarkable.