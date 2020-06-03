Casimiro S. Vea

Casimiro Miro Vea was a long time resident of Santa Maria, CA. Born on March 3rd, 1925 in Brgy 14, Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Patricio Vea and Tomasa Salacup. He passed peacefully at the age of 95 on May 25th, 2020. He was a World War II Veteran volunteer in the Philippines and was partially raised by his grandparents. Casimiro came to the United States in 1968. He started work as a farmworker in El Centro, CA where he lived with his brother, Frank. In 1972, Casimiro moved to Santa Maria, CA with two of his sons. He had worked at Minami Farm from 1972-1980s. In his spare time, he enjoyed sharing his passion of gardening and fishing. He also enjoyed his time taking care of his grandchildren, who called him APO. He had 2 sisters and 3 brothers, who are all deceased. Casimiro was married to Isabel Vea for 73 years . They were blessed with 7 children, Lamberto (wife Lanie), Carmelo (wife Tessie), Vic (wife Jonalyn), Peter, Zita (husband Earlino), Delia and Bartolome (deceased), 10 grandchildren (Diana, Gina, Sandra, Gilbert (wife Kristine), Jezi, Marisa (husband Julio), Marvin, Jovi Anne, Vic Jr and Jade Angelyn), as well as 5 great grandchildren (Nathan, Yesenia, Nicole, Daniel and Novaly). Casimiro touched the hearts of many with his humble gestures. He showed compassion for others by helping charitable institutions to whom he sent generous donations. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ernesto Ernie Vea, Gene Vea and son Bartolome. Casimiro will be missed by many and we will never forget that infectious smile of his. His memories will live on forever in our hearts. A vigil rosary to honor Casimiros life will be held on Friday, Jun 5th, 2020 at 6pm, after the viewing at 4pm, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. Interment will take place on the following day, Saturday, June 6th, 2020, at 10am at the Santa Maria Public Cemetery. Graveside mass will be serviced by Deacon Romeo.