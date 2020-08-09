Carroll "Ray" Brown, 85, of Santa Maria, passed away July 25, 2020. Ray was born in Erick, OK on August 13, 1934 to Joseph Wesley and Nanalee Brown.
Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 spending most of his enlistment in England and Germany. Upon his discharge he returned to Spearman, TX where he met Patsy Jean McNeely whom he married in 1956. Ray moved his family to Santa Maria in 1958 where he worked for local farming companies, including 20 years with Tani Farms as a welder, before retiring from Rancho Harvest in 1998.
In retirement Ray enjoyed shooting pool and playing bingo at Mussell Center.
Ray was predeceased by his wife Pat, his parents J.W. and Nanalee Brown, his siblings Helen Hand, Nina Hiller, Wayne Brown and Wanda Lanham, and his great-granddaughter Alexandra "Lexi" Ray Brown.
Ray will be greatly missed by his son and his wife, Wes and Liz Brown, by his grandsons and their wives; Jon and Lisa, Ryan and Jessica, and Jim and Yesenia Brown and by his great-grandchildren Carter, Olivia, and Parker Brown. Ray will also be missed by Liz's brothers and their families, extended family and friends, many of whom affectionately referred to him as Papa.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held Saturday, August 15th 11 am at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, outside on the patio. Cowboy Boots and Hats will be the theme of the celebration. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ray's memory to local nonprofit organizations that benefit families battling childhood cancer: Project Lexi Brown at www.projectlexi.org and/or to the Golden Circle of Champions through Elks Recreation. These organizations were near and dear to his heart.
To leave condolences for the family please visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com .
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.