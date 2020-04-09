Born Carolyn Faye Hawkins in Plant City Florida to Stephen Ellis Hawkins and Carol Hawkins. Carolyn graduated from Coral Gables High School. She attended and graduated from the University of Miami. She met, fell in love with, and married George Mead in 1960. A year later she gave birth to their first son Steve. A few years later in 1963, her second son, Dave, was born. They moved to Santa Maria in 1967. While in Santa Maria, Carolyn worked as a teacher, a real estate agent, and a loan officer. She loved gardening, traveling, and nature. She also enjoyed attending the sporting events in which her two boys participated. After Steve and Dave graduated from St. Joe, they moved back to Florida before finally moving to Boise, Idaho. Carolyn died peacefully after a short illness in May of 2019.