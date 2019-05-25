Caroline Frances Cosgrove, 86, passed away at home in her sleep on May 21st, 2019. Following a serious fall and a broken hip and femur nearly three years earlier, resulting in various stays at rehabilitation centers and board-and-care homes, she got to enjoy living at home in Orcutt for the last year and a half of her life. Caroline was born at home in 1932 in Exeter, California. She loved being active in many clubs while attending Visalia Unified High School. Following a brief stint at San Jose State, she returned to Exeter and married Michael Guista, a farmer and cement finisher, and shortly thereafter had the first of two sons, Michael Guista, Jr. She gave birth to Brian a couple of years later, and the family lived on the farm of grapes, plums, and oranges until moving with Michael and Brian from the farm and into the town of Exeter in 1967. Caroline worked part-time at Bank of America for many years, then finally landed a full-time job at Contel Telephone Company, for which she worked for the next several decades. She was promoted to supervisor of the Customer Services offices in several small towns until finally retiring as District Supervisor in 1990. Caroline lived for years in the beautiful but snowy South Lake Tahoe, followed by Gardnerville, of which she was quite fond, and then Ridgecrest, whose people she liked but desert weather she could do without. Unfortunately, her second son died at a young age. Following the marriage of Michael Jr. and the soon-to be birth of her first granddaughter, Jamie, she and her new husband, Donald Cosgrove, moved to Orcutt to be close to family.
Every one of her houses was immaculately kept and decorated with good spirit. She believed in hard work, optimism, and a realistic business sense. Throughout her life she was a member or officer of several clubs and organizations, often engaging in charitable causes.
Caroline is survived by her son, Michael; her granddaughters, Jamie and Kacie; grandson-in-law, Sam Meza; her niece Michele Schooler; and her cats, Sweetie Pie and Sissy. A Graveside Service for Caroline will take place at Exeter District Cemetery on Thursday, May 30th, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a humane society of choice or Dignity Hospice of Santa Maria.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.