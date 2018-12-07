Caroline C. Fossa

Carol Fossa was born in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, PA, on January 19, 1927, which is only fitting given that love was a major theme throughout her long and impactful life. Belonging to “The Greatest Generation,” she grew up during the Great Depression and supported the troops during World War II, including her brother, Fred Buonanno, and future husband, John Fossa.
Carol had a strong work ethic and enjoyed her employment at Walton Gibb Leather Company, Warrington Oldsmobile Dealership, and Preston T Rhodes. The latter is where she worked for her favorite employer, Mrs. Monaghan, who Carol had a life-long friendship with her daughter, Dottie Lewis.
In 1952, Carol met the love of her life, John, at a dance at Chez Vous. Describing him as “the sweetest boy this side of heaven” and, despite her friends referring to him as an out-of-towner, she made the best decision of her life marrying John on June 6, 1953. Carol later gave birth to her daughter, Marianna, followed by her son, Anthony.
The young family moved to Santa Maria in 1962 as her husband John began work at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (You can take the girl out of Philadelphia but you can't take Philadelphia out of the girl, as Carol continued to pronounce water as “wooder” and had a hankering for soft pretzels with mustard.) The family's first stop was a bungalow in Pismo Beach, where her children have fond memories of their mother getting them red and black licorice while they strolled down the beach.
John and Carol purchased a house on Mill Street where she was an incredible homemaker. Known for her impeccably clean house and delicious cooking, especially Italian dishes, Carol and John raised their family and lived in their home for over 50 years. As a proud transplant and Santa Marian, Carol enjoyed spending time with her friend Josephine Volanto, socializing at the American Legion, taking several trips to Italy (including visiting her father's hometown of Solofra) and going on senior trips to music, theater, and other entertaining events.
Later on, when she became a grandmother, Carol's life was filled with love for her grandchildren: Michael, Anthony, Mallory, and Andrea. She was actively involved in going to their school and sporting events and enjoyed spending time with them while imparting her life stories and cooking skills. She also loved visiting Mystic, Connecticut to spend time with her granddaughters Mallory and Andrea.
Upon moving into Merrill Gardens, Carol quickly made new friends. Her knack for developing friendships, remembering birthdays, and making people feel important was uncanny. She enjoyed organizing a yearly Christmas concert for her daughter-in-law, Selah, to sing for the residents.
Carol was beyond proud of her family. She treated her son's wife, Katrina, as her daughter, her daughter's husband, Tom, as a son, and loved her grandchildren's spouses, Melissa and Selah, respectively, as her own. She also loved her great grandchildren, Mason, Madeline, and Ezra.
Carol was fiercely loyal and loving to her family. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, generosity, and hospitality, as well as her passion for writing letters in her beautiful penmanship.
Carol is survived by her husband of 65 years, John Fossa. She is also survived by her daughter, Marianna Muscio of Santa Maria; son, Anthony Fossa of Mystic, CT; and grandchildren, Michael Muscio, Anthony Muscio, Mallory Fossa, and Andrea Fossa. She is also survived by her nieces Barbara Marchese and Susan Schrank, and nephew, Joe Buonanno.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fiorentino and Catherine, and brother Fred.
A rosary, mass, and celebration of Carol's life will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 9:30AM at St. Louis de Montfort Church.
