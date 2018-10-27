Carol Rhodabarger Heitz (Fouts), 88, a woman of conviction and accomplishment, danced her last dance at home in the care of her children on September 19th, 2018.
Carol was a doer: she actively participated throughout her life and encouraged others to participate. She was a teacher, counselor, mentor, skier, hiker, world traveler, and a women's libber before it was common to advocate for women's rights. A longtime Humanist, she adored science. She believed in education as a means to a better world. Her own formal education included graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1948, UCSB undergrad in 1954, and two masters degrees. She was also a longtime escort at Planned Parenthood in San Jose. She was a member of several golf groups, committees, and clubs at the Villages @San Jose, where she retired but kept busy.
She loved GOING. She pursued active vacations and planned epic family trips that included annual ski sojourns to Tahoe. She traveled throughout her life, including backpacking in Yosemite at 64 and skiing worldwide with the 70+ ski club until over 80. She hiked, did yoga, and played and watched golf until it was not possible. She lived well and enjoyed her life.
She was the daughter of Rollin W. and Elizabeth E. Rhodabarger of Palos Verdes, CA. She married twice: first to Brian Fouts and later to Chuck Heitz. With Brian, she had four kids: Kim Oblak (Bradley), Kurt Fouts (Corina Gong), Dane Fouts, and Kit Gibbs (Craig). She enjoyed her six grandchildren, as well as Sean Kiger (Renee), a seventh grandchild from her second marriage. She will be remembered in her prime and missed by all. A private celebration of life will be held by her family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.