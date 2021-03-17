Carol J McCullah - age 92 passed away on February 19,2021. She was currently at Primrose Care Facility. Her family would like to thank all the caregivers that made her stay there comfortable. She leaves behind a host of family & friends who remember with love & affection her obsession with dogs & travel. Her family includes husband James, daughter Cheryl Bruno, & her husband David, grandson Michael Allen & late son Craig. She was also a past member of the Santa Maria Newcomers.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol McCullah as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
