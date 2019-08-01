Carol J. Tuck went to be with the Lord on July 28th, 2019. She was born in Santa Maria, California on September 24th of 1932 and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1950. In 1951, she married Bob D. Tuck and they shared a life together for 65 years. During this time, the Tuck family established Custom Colors Auto Body Supplies. Carol was a homemaker but had notable years of employment with GTE (General Telephone and Electric) Company and Columbia Records. She was also employed at Robert Bruce School as a teacher's aide.
She is survived by her husband Bob D. Tuck; children-Alan (Deborah), Dean (Patricia) and Karen Apple; brother-Jack Taylor (Marlene); sister in-law, Francis Taylor; five grandchildren: Natalie, Bailey, Shelby, Josh and Brook and eight great-grandchildren: Payton, Braden, Blake, Bolt, Roland, Rawley, Kingston and Cleo. She is preceded in passing by parents Lloyd and Verna Taylor/Weldon, step-father Slim and her brother Lloyd Taylor Jr.
Carol had a love for her family and Christ which was evident to those closest to her. She was a believer and disciple of the Lord; she spoke words of wisdom, care and love through scripture. Carol's passion for model trains, along with Bob and uncle Sam, led to years of daily construction of her own city and farms by the railroad tracks. She loved watching hummingbirds and spending time in her garden capturing the beauty of God's creation.
Carol spent the last few years of her life in Country Oaks Care Center. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff for the precious-tender care they provided during her extended stay. Our family has been blessed by their love and encouraging words and our lives have been enriched by their nurturing hearts.
At the request of Carol, the family will hold a small private service at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
