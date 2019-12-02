{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Gracia Dodge

Carol Gracia Dodge was born June 18, 1947 and passed away November 24, 2019. She was the second of 13 children born to Nat and Theresa (Quaresma) Gracia.

Carol worked for the U S Postal Service for 36 years, the last 20 years serving as Postmaster in Columbia Falls, Montana. She lived in Montana for over 50 years and felt a special love for her adopted “home” state.

Carol enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles of all types, baking, hiking, and digging in the dirt (as she called gardening). Her best times were spent with family and friends.

Predeceased by husbands Wad McNutt and Neil Dodge, Carol is survived by siblings Jim (Jean), Linda (Warren), Marilyn (Mike), Elizabeth (Ross), Susan (Dan), Joe (Karen), Gail (Reine), Dave (Susan), Rosie (Rick), Tony (Sandi), and Andy (Stacy). As well as 16 nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Dodge stepchildren Jeff, Brian, Kyle, and Shannon and 8 grandchildren.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Wednesday December 4, 7 pm at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach. Memorial mass will be Thursday December 5, 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Nipomo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's.

Service information

Dec 5
Memorial Mass
Thursday, December 5, 2019
11:00AM
St. Joseph Parish of Nipomo
298 S. Thompson Ave.
Nipomo, CA 93444
