Carol Chambard

Carol passed away peacefully in Redmond, WA on December 6, 2019. Having lived in Santa Maria, CA since 1983, she was only recently a Washington State resident, due to the necessity of assisted living and having a family member close.
Carol was born and raised on a farm in Silver Lake, MN, the only girl, and youngest of three. In her autobiography, completed at age 86, she stated, “The ‘good old days' weren't always so good in terms of physical hard work, but I believe we were as happy, or more so, than succeeding generations.” When Carol's mother died when Carol was 6 years old, Carol was the cook, baker, laundress, and housekeeper until her father remarried a couple of years later. She always had chores to do on the farm. Silver Lake was a very small Czech/Polish community, and Carol spoke Czech until she started school at age 5. Her stories of the (working) dogs, raising cattle, sheep, hogs, goats, ducks, geese, crops, lots of hollyhocks in the garden, etc. are fascinating to read. Dust Bowl stories include her father and brothers coming inside, covered in dust – the “whites of their eyes” were all that stood out.
In her young adult years, Carol attended the University of MN for 2 years, working her way through school. She also worked as a 4-H Club agent for a year or so in Sibley County. In February of 1943, she was called to work at Twin City Ordnance Plant (TCOP) in New Brighton, MN, where she was an inspector of the ammunition. Nothing less than perfect got by her!
In 1943, Carol married Wendell on Christmas Day at the Congregational Church in Silver Lake. As Wendell was a Lieutenant in the army, there was little time off. To this union were born 3 children – Jeanne, Susan, and Allan.
Most of the next 20 years were spent in Fairfax, MN where Carol was known for her superb cooking and baking. She took several odd jobs to supplement the income as the kids got older. However, Carol really “came into her own” when Wendell was transferred by Chicago Northwestern Railroad to Excelsior, MN. She went to work for General Mills, formulating “Hamburger Helper”, dried potato mixes, etc.
In 1983, Carol and Wendell moved to Santa Maria, CA, where she lived independently until September 2019. Wendell assed away in 1996, but Carol made many friends in Santa Maria.
Carol is survived by her 3 children, and 3 grandchildren (Cavin Leske, Emily Chambard, and Natalia Chambard). She will be laid to rest in the late spring at Ft. Ridgely State Park and Cemetery outside of Fairfax.
Memorials in her name would be appreciated to Hope Community Church, 3070 Skyway Drive, Suite # 203, Santa Maria, CA 93455, the Alzheimer's Association, or the American Cancer Society.
