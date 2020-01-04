Carol Chambard

Carol was born and raised on a farm in Silver Lake, MN, the only girl, and youngest of three. In her autobiography, completed at age 86, she stated, “The ‘good old days' weren't always so good in terms of physical hard work, but I believe we were as happy, or more so, than succeeding generations.” When Carol's mother died when Carol was 6 years old, Carol was the cook, baker, laundress, and housekeeper until her father remarried a couple of years later. She always had chores to do on the farm. Silver Lake was a very small Czech/Polish community, and Carol spoke Czech until she started school at age 5. Her stories of the (working) dogs, raising cattle, sheep, hogs, goats, ducks, geese, crops, lots of hollyhocks in the garden, etc. are fascinating to read. Dust Bowl stories include her father and brothers coming inside, covered in dust – the “whites of their eyes” were all that stood out.