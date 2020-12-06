You have permission to edit this article.
Carol Ann Trissler
Carol Ann Trissler

July 16, 2020

Carol Ann Trissler, 76, of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 16, 2020, one day after her birthday. She was born in Santa Maria, CA to the late Dalmacio and Helen (Curaza) Cole. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Cole. Carol is survived by her three children and spouses, Deanne Carissosa (Dan) of Santa Maria, Ca, Dale Bunac and Sonny Bunac (Daniella) of Portland Oregon, 6 grand-children, and 6 great grand-children. Due to Covid restrictions, Carol was privately cremated at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. Ephesians 4:32- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ " See you later, Cuz, Mother, Friend.

