Carmen Mendoza, 87, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on May 2, 2020. She entered this world on November 12, 1932 in Zacatecas, Mx. She is survived by her sons Carlos Mendoza, Arthur Mendoza both of Las Vegas, Nv, her daughter Cecilia Rojas(Joe) of Las Vegas, Nv, her daughter Amalia Avelar, Las Vegas, Nv, her son Manuel Barajas(Eva) of Lompoc, Ca, and her daughter Angelita MendozaTrujillo(Jason) of Arizona. Carmen is also survived by 13 Grandchildren, Jose Rojas, Raymond Rojas, Lorraine DeLeon, Christina Mendoza, Renne Avelar, Manuel Avelar, Matt Mendoza, Andrea Albarran, Aaron Avelar, Jeannie Avelar, Tina Avelar, Jason Trujillo, Annissa MendozaTrujillo. She is also survived by 21 Great Grandchildren, and she was also a Great Great Grandma to 4 month old Serenity Rose. Carmen was proceeded in death by her husband Candidio D. Mendoza, her son Candido C. Mendoza, and her infant son. A family viewing was held in Las Vegas. It was Carmen's wish to be Cremated and her ashes to be interred with her late husband in Santa Maria. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date when it is safe to do after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.