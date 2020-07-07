Carmen Esther Lancon

Carmen Esther Lancón, 83yrs old of Santa Maria, California, passed away on June 26, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born to Jose and Esther Lancón, in Elgin, Texas on June 02, 1937. She came to live, along with her family to Santa Maria, California, in 1946. She attended local schools, including Main St. School, Airbase School, El Camino Jr. High and Santa Maria High School. She remained a resident of Santa Maria her whole life.
She worked as a Caregiver for most of her life. Not only out in the community, but also helped care for her Mother and Father.
Carmen was loved and respected by all who knew her. She was helpful and caring in all her responsibilities.
She was a huge LA Dodger Fan. She enjoyed reading, music and long drives in the country, especially going to the beach.
She was the Church Pianist for the Santa Maria Hispanic Seventh day Adventist Church for 50years. And was also a proud & faithful Member of the Santa Maria English Seventh day Adventist Church.
Carmen is survived by her three sisters, Alice Lancón, Evelyn Lancón Cuevas (Agustin), and Carol Lancón, along with much-loved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, many cousins, and good Friends, including her Prayer Warrior Friends.
She was preceded in Death by her Parents, Jose & Esther Lancón, and her brothers, Joe C. Lancón and Fred C. Lancón.
The Entire Lancón Family wishes to thank those of you who cared for, visited, called, sent flowers and gifts. We can never thank you enough.
At the Familys Request, due to the "Social Distancing Ordinanc ", there will not be a Memorial Service at this time.
Cards of Condolences may be sent to:
Lancons
P.O. Box 443
Santa Maria, CA 93456
