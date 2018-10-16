Carmela Vasquez Castillo, 72, of Nipomo, CA passed away on October 11, 2018. Carmela was born in Brownsville, TX on August 11, 1946. She moved to Santa Maria, CA in the mid 1960's, but has been a resident of Nipomo, CA since 1971. Carmela graduated from Los Fresnos High School (TX) in 1964.
After graduating high school, she had a number of jobs including field work, contractor on VAFB, and corrections at Lompoc Penitentiary – all prior to her long and most loved 33-year teaching career. She taught at the State Preschool and Lil Bits Preschool, both in Nipomo, CA. Carmela left a lasting impression on all the kids she taught and many remember her to this day.
Carmela loved a good crossword puzzle or game of Solitaire, but most of all she loved to be with family and friends to share laughs and good times. She made anyone who came to her home feel welcomed and loved.
Carmela is survived by Antonio Castillo Jr of Nipomo, CA – Cindy Barajas of Nipomo, CA – Pete Barajas of Lompoc, CA. Grandchildren Peter Barajas (CA), Angel Barajas (CA) and Anthony Barajas (CA). Great Grandchildren Aiden Le Barron (CA) and Peter Barajas (CA). Sisters and brothers Manuel Vasquez (TX), Lupita Lozano (TX), Abel Vasquez (TX), Maria Vasquez (CA), Francisco Vasquez Jr (TX), Ana Almaguer (CA), Sister in Law Gloria Rubio (CA), Brothers in Law Lupe Soto (CA) and Roy Soto (CA) – and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Carmela was preceded in passing by Francisco Sr and Manuela Vasquez (parents), Antonio Castillo Sr (husband), and Refugio and Petra Castillo (mother/father in law).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 18th, beginning at 11am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary – 1003 E. Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA. The funeral will be at the Santa Maria Cemetery beginning at 1pm.
A memorial celebration will be held at Carmela Vasquez Castillo's home, located at 120 N Avocado in Nipomo, CA on Thursday, October 18th, directly following the funeral. All friends and family are welcome.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
