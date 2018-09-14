Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Carlyn Adele Hoogs

Carlyn Adele Hoogs (nee Carlson) passed away, at the age of 91, peacefully in her home on August 29, 2018. Carlyn was born June 17, 1927, to Carl “Kit” Carlson and Gertrude Carlson Smith in Paso Robles, CA. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1945 and attended Santa Maria Junior College (Allan Hancock College) earning a degree in Library Science. Carlyn raised her family in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband William “Bill” Henry Hoogs who preceded her in death. When they retired, Carlyn returned home to Santa Maria in 1995.

Carlyn worked as a Librarian, Ballet Dancer, Model, Executive Assistant, and Legal Secretary. Her family lovingly remembers her lifelong passions for reading, dance, gardening, interior design, needlepoint, education, and nutrition. She particularly enjoyed being a part of the Senior Strutters of Santa Maria. Carlyn was a committed practitioner of Science of Mind - seeking peace, harmony, and joy in all things.

She is survived by her daughter Anne Margaret, her husband Lyle and their three children Wyatt, Gwendolyn and River; and her son Richard Henry and his four children Connor, Pearl, Jade Harmony, and Quentin.

A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. Clarlyn's family invites donations in her memory, in lieu of flowers, be made to Senior Strutters (805-925-0951, Ext. 260) or The Allan Hancock College Foundation: Carl Carlson Memorial Scholarship.

