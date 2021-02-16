Carl Houston Williams 69, went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 7th, 2021 in Santa Maria Calif. Carl was born on December 23rd, 1951 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. to Noble and Billie Jean Williams. Carl was preceded in death by his father Noble Houston Williams, brother Larry Williams, nephews Robert Manos and Justin Goodchild. Carl graduated from Arroyo Grande High School and was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers for 39 years. Carl followed in his fathers footsteps and was a talented heavy equipment operator. He attended Pacific Christian Church in Santa Maria and was a volunteer for the Angel Food ministry for 16 years. Carl loved his church and serving others. Carl was a kind, loving and generous man. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a great sense of humor. Carl is survived by his mother Billie Jean Williams, wife Betty Williams, sons Michael and Christopher Sullivan, siblings Donna Manos, Dennis Williams, Helen Miller, Carol Dreyer, Steve Williams and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services by Lady Family Mortuary are set for Saturday February 20th @10:00am at Arroyo Grande Cemetery with Pastor Rick Bloom and Pastor Loren Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel Food Ministry in honor of Carl Williams. Pacific Christian Church 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria CA 93455. 805-934-3491.
