Carl F. A. Holmquist

Carl Frank Anderson Holmquist, 84, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on September 12, 2019, one day shy of his 85th birthday. Carl was born in Killdeer, ND on September 13, 1934, the third of seven children born to Pastor George and Mabel Holmquist. He graduated from Salem, Oregon, High School in 1952. He received a B.Sc. from what is now Oregon State University where he was a member of the US Air Force ROTC program.
After graduation from college, Carl received his commission as an officer and flew in B-52s as radar navigator. He was stationed at Air Force bases such as Ellington, Mather, Fairchild, Ellsworth, U-Tapao, Maxwell, Tan Son Nhut, March, Offutt and Spangdahlem. During the course of his service, he received a master's degree from the Air War College and retired after 20 years at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retirement, he had a second career as a safety engineer and his hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking and singing.
Carl's passion, however, was as a volunteer. He was a member of the Gideon Bible Society and Grace Baptist Church. He was not only past president of his neighborhood association but also of the Retired Active Men's Branch #3. Carl volunteered at the Santa Maria Police Department for over 20 years and served as commandant at Santa Maria's VFW Post #2521 until the day he died.
Carl is survived by daughters Michele Olgren (Randy), Carole Vogel (Eric), Kay Rairigh (Jay), Lee Anne Uhler (Keven), son Steven Holmquist (Michelle), 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his sisters Mary Michener, Ruth Jacobs, his brothers Jon Holmquist, David Holmquist and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Lois, parents George and Mabel Holmquist, and his brothers Paul Holmquist and Ray Holmquist.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery with full military honors. After graveside services are concluded, a reception will follow at Grace Baptist, co-hosted by Carl's Sunday school class and the VFW.
You have free articles remaining.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Holmquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.