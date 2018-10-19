Buck D. Horne passed away October 13, 2018 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 14, 1936 in Leon, Oklahoma to parents Bill and Wilma Horne. As a young child, Buck's parents moved the family to California. Buck and his two sisters, Charlotte and Peggy, grew up in Guadalupe. He attended Santa Maria High School from 1950-1954 and during his senior year, while driving through the parking lot of San Luis High School, he met the love of his life, Joycelyn. Buck made it official and married Joyce in 1956. They lived in various cities up and down the Central Coast, but eventually settled down in Santa Maria. Together they had four beautiful children Cindy, Willy, Malinda, and Bobbie Kay. Buck was a hard worker, an outstanding salesman, and a successful business owner. Throughout his many years in sales, the opportunity presented itself for Buck to become an owner operator of Airborne Express and later DHL. Buck named his company M & B Delivery, Inc. and for 20 years, he watched his business grow until he sold the company to enjoy retirement with Joyce. Buck was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a giving and selfless man. He loved traveling with his wife, barbequing for family and friends, spending time at the family ranch in Parkfield, and taking his boat out on the lake. All of his 9 grandchildren remember his constant support and adoration. He is proceeded into death by his children Bobbie Kay and Willy Horne, his parents Bill and Wilma Horne, and his sister Peggy Tinch. Services will be held at Dudley Hoffman Friday, October 26, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Central Coast Hospice.
