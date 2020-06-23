Bruce Charles Correll

In his career Bruce worked with many fine detectives who as a team were able to solve many major crimes cases and bring those responsible to justice. On the request of Sheriff Jim Thomas, Bruce developed the protocols for a new countywide Criminal Investigations Division. Recognizing that some killers are so evil, so cunning, they forever avoid capture and hence…”The Dragon Sometimes Wins”. As a result, the motto of the SBSO/CID became “Never let the Dragon Win”.

In the Orcutt area Bruce coached youth sports in Orcutt National Little League, Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball and Orcutt Youth Basketball. Additionally, he served on the Orcutt Area General Plan Advisory Committee. He was a member of Santa Maria Elk's Lodge #1538.

In retirement Bruce and Sandy moved to the mountains of Idaho. In addition to outdoor activities Bruce served as Chairman of the Salmon School District #291, as a member of the North Fork Volunteer Fire Department and coached Little League Baseball in Salmon Idaho. He was a member of Salmon Elk's Lodge #1620 and the Salmon Kiwanis Club.