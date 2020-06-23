Bruce Charles Correll of Gibbonsville, Idaho passed away on June 17th, 2020. Bruce was born at Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, California on July 13th 1947. His parents, Charles W. and Alice Jane Taylor Correll raised Bruce and his brother Carl in Old Orcutt.
Bruce attended Orcutt Union School, Righetti High School, Allan Hancock College and San Jose State College (now University). Bruce held an Associates degree and a Bachelors degree in police science. Additionally, Bruce was a graduate of the California Peace Officers Standards and Training Command College.
In February 1969 Bruce married Kathleen Ryan in San Jose, California. From that marriage a daughter, Christine Correll was born. On December 22nd 1977 Bruce married Sandra Payne in San Luis Obispo, From that marriage a daughter, Jennifer and a son, Charles were born.
On April 21st 1969 Bruce joined the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. In a 33 year career Bruce was promoted through the ranks retiring in 2002 as the Chief Deputy in charge of law enforcement operations.
In his career he was stationed at both the Santa Maria station and the Santa Barbara headquarters station. Bruce worked patrol as a deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, and as the commander of the North County Operations Division. Yet, he was most at home in investigations. As detective, detective sergeant, detective lieutenant and as the commander of the countywide Criminal Investigations Division Bruce specialized in major crimes cases.
In his career Bruce worked with many fine detectives who as a team were able to solve many major crimes cases and bring those responsible to justice. On the request of Sheriff Jim Thomas, Bruce developed the protocols for a new countywide Criminal Investigations Division. Recognizing that some killers are so evil, so cunning, they forever avoid capture and hence…”The Dragon Sometimes Wins”. As a result, the motto of the SBSO/CID became “Never let the Dragon Win”.
In the Orcutt area Bruce coached youth sports in Orcutt National Little League, Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball and Orcutt Youth Basketball. Additionally, he served on the Orcutt Area General Plan Advisory Committee. He was a member of Santa Maria Elk's Lodge #1538.
In retirement Bruce and Sandy moved to the mountains of Idaho. In addition to outdoor activities Bruce served as Chairman of the Salmon School District #291, as a member of the North Fork Volunteer Fire Department and coached Little League Baseball in Salmon Idaho. He was a member of Salmon Elk's Lodge #1620 and the Salmon Kiwanis Club.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 43 years Sandy, daughters Christine Correll of Epping, New Hampshire and Jennifer Arvish (Christopher) of Missoula, Montana, and son Charles Correll of Lewiston, Idaho as well as grandchildren Camille, Toby and Katrina of Epping New Hampshire. Additionally Bruce is survived by a brother Carl Correll of San Clemente, California and a cousin Carolyn Fagerbourg of Danville, California.
No memorial service is planned and Bruce's favorite charity was St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.