Brittany Ariel Bunka passed away suddenly on April 8, 2019.
She was born in Canada to Calvin and Candy Bunka. Her family moved to Orcutt, CA in 1992, where her mother is originally from. She attended Ralph Dunlap, Orcutt Jr. High, and graduated from Righetti High School in 2009.
Brittany had a passion for helping others. She never hesitated to put others before herself, finding happiness working for In-Home Health Services. Her selfless nature was shared with each and every person she crossed paths with.
Her hobbies included countless trips to the beach and making crafts that she full heartedly enjoyed sharing with her family, especially her blankets.
She is survived by her parents, Calvin and Candy Bunka, brother Wyatt, sister Vanessa (Brian), Grandma Judy Brannon, Grandma Gloria Czegledi, and many Aunts, Uncles, nephews and Cousins.
A memorial service will be held on April 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In the Dudley Hoffmann Mortuary Chapel, 1003 East Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93456 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Stay Strong” (to help domestic violence victims), or the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
