It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and friend. On May 10, 2021, Brigitte Tawzer's long fight with Alzheimer's disease ended. Though we will miss her tremendously, she'll always be in our hearts.
Brigitte was born August 28, 1934, to Ernst and Elsa Hoffmann in Elbing, East Prussia.
Brigitte is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Lanny Tawzer, her son, Kenny (Mary), grandchildren, Becky Tawzer Stribling (Kenny Nealey), Lanny Tawzer (Megan) and Clay Tawzer. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, J.D. and Danaca Stribling and Braxton and Sadie Bridget Tawzer, and her older sister, Inga Williams.
Brigitte was preceded in death by her father, Ernst Hoffman and her mother, Elsa Hoffman Thoreson.
We will always remember Brigitte for her laughter, love of family, her love of her precious dogs, and her beautiful red Cadillacs. She never met someone who wasn't her friend. She will always be in our hearts. We Love You Mom!
We will celebrate Brigitte's life on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Tawzer Ranch, 990 Bell Street, Los Alamos at 1:00pm. We hope friends and family will join us.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Brigitte's memory can be made to the Santa Maria Humane Society, the Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.
