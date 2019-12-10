Brian Sycz

Brian E. Sycz age 63, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at Marian Regional Hospital In Santa Maria, CA.
Brian was born on December 29, 1955 In Indiana to Dr. Enhew Sycz and Janet Sycz. He was a beautiful baby boy with the biggest blue eyes, and amazing smile. He was the oldest of four boys; he had three bothers Roy Sycz (Jean), Tim Sycz (Faye) and Todd Sycz.
Brian met the love of his life, his wife Cindy Ghrist in 1975 in a park in Cleveland, Ohio. Cindy was with a bunch of girlfriends that day and they were all hoping Brian would take their picture (he was pursuing a career in Photography) with one shot left Brian turned the camera to Cindy who was sitting by herself on a picnic bench and preceded to take his last picture of this beautiful woman whom he would spend the rest of his life with up until his death on November 29. 2019.
He came to California on his own driving across country from Ohio to beautiful Santa Barbara, California in his Red Ford Econ line van. He came to California to pursue a career in Photography at Brooks Institute of Photography. His plans would be put on hold after announcing he would be a daddy his daughter Melissa Cynthia Ghrist was born on January 6, 1977 In Washington County, PA. He walked into the hospital that cold winter day and fell in love with his new family. Shortly there after moving both Cindy and Melissa out to Santa Barbara.
Brian was a hard worker, always providing for his family and giving them the best he could. He was very generous man always had a passion for picking out little gifts he would bring home to Cindy, gifts that came from his heart. He was an employee at United States Post Office for 36 years. He was well liked and known for his great sense of humor always with dash of sarcasm. Brian had one grandson, Michael Stanton Young Jr. whom he adored. Both men were highly intelligent and through that came great conversation about any and everything this world had to offer.
A Celebration of Life for Brian is being planned soon, Dudley Hoffman of Santa Maria is where Brian will be cremated as per his request. Brian was preceded in death by his mother Janet Sycz and Father Dr. Enhew Sycz . He is survived by his wife Cindy Ghrist, Daughter Melissa Cynthia Ghrist, Grandson Michael Stanton Young Jr., and three brothers Roy Sycz, Tim Sycz, And Todd Sycz.
Rest In Peace My Sweet Brian, you were my rock and my best friend, until I see you again.
You have free articles remaining.
Love always,
Cindy.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.