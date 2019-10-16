Brett Yoshio Safarik, 29, recently passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 1, 2019. Brett was born March 2, 1990 in Orange County, CA to Dr. Randall Safarik and Joyce Hayashi, joining his older brother Jason to complete their family of four.
The family moved from the Westside of Los Angeles to Arroyo Grande when Brett was 8 years old. He grew up amongst doting grandparents, many uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as a large extended family. He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School as a National AP scholar in 2008 and attended UC Santa Cruz concentrating on Ocean Sciences. Following an internship in Santa Cruz at a photography studio and employment as a controller at a strawberry operation in Watsonville, he returned to the Central Coast and worked at Tennis Warehouse for the next six years.
While living up north he became an avid hiker and trail runner. He free dove for abalone, regularly scuba dived, snowboarded, spearfished, was an avid disk golfer, completed a number of Spartan races, and bouldered in his time off. He also enjoyed playing Magic The Gathering at local card shops and was building an arcade game from scratch at his studio in SLO.
Brett is survived by his parents Randall and Joyce Hayashi Safarik, older brother Jason Safarik, paternal grandmother Thelma Safarik (Chico, CA) and many loving and supportive uncles, aunts, cousins, and extended family.
Brett was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Akio and Suzanne Hayashi, paternal grandfather Dr. John "Jack" Safarik, aunt Karen Safarik, and cousin Akizo Hayashi.
Arrangements will be handled by Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach, CA (805) 489-5552
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am graveside at Arroyo Grande Cemetery, 895 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande, CA. BBQ to immediately follow at the Hayashi Ranch, 2460 Gracia Way, Arroyo Grande.
