Bret Eugene Tainter, 56, of Los Alamos, CA passed suddenly due to heart failure on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Los Alamos. Bret was born November 8, 1964 to Constance Tainter Brooks of Los Alamos, CA and Gerald Eugene Tainter of Bakersfield, CA.
Bret is survived by both parents, his sister Danyel Treur, brother-in-law Gerrit Treur, nephews Derrik Treur (Amy) of Marina, CA and Lance Treur (Denise) of Chandler, AZ, niece Kaitlyn Treur of Davis, CA, great niece Macy and great nephew Henry Treur of Marina, CA, great nephew Logan Treur of Chandler, AZ and many 1st cousins, 2nd cousins, step sisters and brothers, also his favorite crazy lovable cat "Stormy".
Bret was born and raised in Santa Maria. He attended Pine Grove Elementary, Valley Christian Academy and went to Righetti High and graduated at Delta High School. In 1982 he had moved to Los Alamos with his mom and sister and made this small town his home. Meeting great friends and growing closer to his younger sister and building a strong bond, that was still so strong today. He worked at the Union Hotel and the former Twin Oaks Restaurant. After high school, Bret started working in the oil fields, where his dad was working at the time, and taught him how to drive his 1st Semi truck (he was hooked) and from here he got his first driving job at Pacific Petroleum. This was the beginning of his trucking career and he was skilled in his field and was able to drive all over the country and even got a chance to drive for his cousin Scott out of Minnesota. He loved his work, family and his Green Bay Packers. This also comes from love of his Tainter family in Wisconsin, life long Packer fans. His love also extended to his Jones family in Florida where he had worked with his uncle Stew in his backhoe business for a short time before getting back on the road. His years of experience, detail and pride he took in his trucks sure showed. We believe though, Bret found his real niche in life where he was currently employed in the Produce Department of Santa Maria's Walmart Market on S. Bradley Road. You would see him with a smile, laughing and wearing his Green Bay hat and jersey during the football season. He still had the itch to get back into trucking, but he enjoyed the people he worked with at the Market and Pharmacy. In his free time he enjoyed bow hunting, archery and playing his drums. He has left us too early in life, so we hold him in our hearts and prayers forever. Knowing he is with our grandparents from both sides of our family and the friends that left him earlier in his life. Love You Bret!
We are celebrating Bret's life with a service at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, 600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454; with a reception to follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
