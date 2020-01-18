Brandon Jebens

Brandon S. Jebens, age 47, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at his home in Santa Maria, after a courageous 14 month battle with brain cancer.
Brandon was a beloved husband and proud father, as well as a loyal friend. Although he started his life in California, he moved as a young child to Kauai, Hawaii, where he lived until his education brought him back to California to achieve a law degree.
Brandon became a District Attorney for Santa Barbara County in 2006, dedicated to serving the people by fighting for justice for victims. He enjoyed surfing, biking, hiking, camping, Shaolin Kenpo, Seal Fit training, Crossfit, Spartan races, Hotshots races, mud runs and benefit runs. He was an avid traveler and had a great love for the Pacific Islands.
Brandon was a fighter until the end. He was a go-getter and was never afraid of a challenge, so this is a time to rejoice in his accomplishments and successes, and celebrate his love of life.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Adriana, and his two beautiful daughters, Alaska and Nova. He is also survived by his sister, Erin, and brother, Todd. He will be terribly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 am at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel. Private interment will be at a later date. Per Brandon's request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Musella Brain Tumor Research Foundation. https://www.virtualtrials.com/donate.cfm
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
