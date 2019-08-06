It is with great sadness that the family of Bobby O. Baker announces his passing on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Bobby was born in Norco Naval Hospital, Riverside California on May 4, 1956. He is the son of Bob and Lonnie Baker. After his father's service in The United States Navy, the Baker family moved to Santa Maria in 1962. He attended the local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School.
Throughout his life, Bobby worked at several businesses including Columbia Records, Piper Aircraft, Sonoco, UPS, and Batik Textiles as their warehouse manager. He was a musician, woodworker, lover of puzzles, animals, and old movies. Bobby was a kind and caring person who was a great listener, and was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in law Jo Ann Baker and Richard Caliguri. His niece and nephew Courtney and Felipe Chacon including their children: Nicholas Peralez, Annissa, Alyssa and Brandon Chacon and great grand niece Amarah Gonzales. His cousins Tom Baker, Monte Baker, Brenda Baker Wingfield, Robin and Polly Baker Blankenbaker. His previous wife Sharon Chamberlain Baker and step children Sara and Chris Chamberlain along with his best friend of 50 years, Mark Britell.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Lonnie Baker. A memorial celebration of Bobby's life will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary 11 am -12:30 pm.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to any animal charity in memory of Bobby.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
