Bobbie Jean Long (Sikes), age 88, went home to be with our Lord, on November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Norman Long, 2000 and son Mark S. Long, 2006.
Bobbie is survived by four children, Charles Alan and Barbara Long of NV, Kim Long Baker and Barry of AZ, Karen Long Byrne and Bill of CA, Norma Long McCrea and Scott of AZ, 14 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren, a brother, Frank and Bessie Sikes of FL and sister, Judy and Roy Singletary of FL, and many nephews and nieces.
Bobbie was a loving mother and friend. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, prepare a large family meal, sit and visit, dig into a garden project or just chat on the phone. She never made one to feel as though they were a bother or inconvenient. Her life was a living example of one of many of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christs sake hath forgiven you.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Gideons International. gideons.org
