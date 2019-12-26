Blanche Y. Boyer

Our beloved mother completed her earthly journey peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 11, 2019. Blanche was born on Dec. 21, 1930 in Duxbury, MA.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy, sons Paul (Sandra) Boyer, and Joseph Boyer; grandchildren Breanna, Alec, Shaun and Stephanie; as well as her sisters Mary, Jeanette (Roger), and Doris.

Blanche was married for 45 years and was preceded in death by her husband Eugene. She was well known in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County for working with Visiting Nurses and Valley Hospital where she retired in 1995.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Louis de Montfort Church. A private family burial will follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Blanche Boyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.