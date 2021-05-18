Blaine Baichtal passed away recently after a difficult battle with cancer. He will be missed by many, but most of all by his dear family.
Blaine was born in Lake City, Iowa. He grew up in Worthington, MN and attended Morning Side University before enlisting in the United States Army and serving one tour in Vietnam. Blaine married Amy McLaughlin in 1968, and eventually moved to California where they raised their three boys. He had several occupations including a business owner, but he was most proud of his service with the California Highway Patrol. Later in life he met and married Mary Esperance Whitworth and they opened Solano Awards, in Dixon. After retirement Blaine was content living on their small farm, watching their 12 grandchildren grow, and rooting for his Vikings Football team.
Blaine will be greatly missed by his loving wife Mary; three sons, Keith Baichtal (Kimberly), Peter Baichtal (Lisa), and Jason Baichtal (Dana); step-children Donald Whitworth (Holly) and Malynda Parsons (Steven), 12 amazing grandchildren, and his sister Barbara Toren of Elgin, Illinois.
To honor Blaine Charitable donations can be made to VFW Post 7244, 544 Merchant St., Vacaville, CA 95688. Due to Covid restrictions, memorial services will be by invitation only on May 24th 2021. Family and friends are welcome to gather after the service at the Baichtal home. Please contact Mary for more details.
