Bill Pastor

Born in 1931 in Metuchen, New Jersey, where he lived until the age of 17, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force, serving a distinguished 20-year career and retiring as a Tech Sergeant. His service included assignments in Greenland, Germany, Texas, and Thailand. While stationed in Germany, he participated in the Berlin Airlift and met his wife Rita, with whom he enjoyed a 60-year marriage. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Bill settled in Santa Maria and took on a second career with the U.S. Postal Service. Here, he lived the American dream with family and pets, taking frequent excursions in a family RV. Both Bill and Rita were active members in national and local VFW organizations where they developed many close friends.