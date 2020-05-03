Bill Pastor passed away while celebrating his 89th birthday with his wife, Nancy King in Ventura, California. A 52-year resident of Santa Maria, Bill recently moved to Ventura after marriage to Nancy, the second love of his life.
Born in 1931 in Metuchen, New Jersey, where he lived until the age of 17, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force, serving a distinguished 20-year career and retiring as a Tech Sergeant. His service included assignments in Greenland, Germany, Texas, and Thailand. While stationed in Germany, he participated in the Berlin Airlift and met his wife Rita, with whom he enjoyed a 60-year marriage. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Bill settled in Santa Maria and took on a second career with the U.S. Postal Service. Here, he lived the American dream with family and pets, taking frequent excursions in a family RV. Both Bill and Rita were active members in national and local VFW organizations where they developed many close friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Don Gasaway, and first wife Rita. Bill is survived by his second wife Nancy King, daughter Carmen Kubo, son-in-law Larry Kubo, and grandchildren Michelle Sherman, Eric Kubo, and Jason Kubo.
Bill will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery on May 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing at either the National Cemetery or the Ted Mayr Funeral Home in Ventura. Military honors, final service, and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Condolences may be left on the website of Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, California.
