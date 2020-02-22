Bill "Dub" Byrd

He then sold the company to Bob Saving and later Bill and Chuck Hebard bought it back and in 2012 passed it down to Ted Martino and Bill Burress.

Bill was very active in the community he loved and grew up in. He was a charter member of the Noontime Lions Club, served on the boards of the Salvation Army, YMCA and the Board of the City Planning Commission. He was president of the Santa Maria Valley Auto Dealers Association, president of the Valley Developers from 1984 to 1986, president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1990 and Small Business Person of the Year. Was on the State Water Board.

Bill loved to garden, Bar-B-Q and shoot trap at the Santa Maria Gun Club. He was also an avid reader and loved to do crossword puzzles. Bill and Gloria made the stain glass windows designed by Linda Smith for the Peace Chapel at Grace Lutheran Church in memory of Dave Kaukonen and Barbara Obermeyer.

Bill is survived by his wife Gloria of 63 years, his son Brian (Catherine), daughter Kristin (Tom) Putnam. He was very proud of his three grandchilden, Joanne, Jeremy, and Olivia Byrd. His brother Elwin (Sandra) and in-laws Roger and Sandra Bunch, Sharon Egan and numerous family members.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Geneva Byrd and sister Isla Faye Berry and in-laws Dave and Margaret Kaukonen.