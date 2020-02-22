Bill "Dub" Byrd

William Conley Byrd, 82, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on February 15, 2020. Bill was born in Texas on March 17, 1937. His family moved to Nipomo when he was 5 years old. Bill attended grade school at Miller Street, El Camino School and was Fall Student Body President in his senior year at Santa Maria High School from which he graduated in 1955.
(We're not dead, we're alive, we're the class of '55, class motto). Bill attended Allan Hancock College.
Worked as the manager at Karl's Shoe Store in Paso Robles. Joined the Army and took his basic training at Fort Ord. From there he went to Fort Benning, Georgia to attend Officer Candidate School and graduated 3rd in his class. Stayed and attended Air Bourn School and received his parachute wings. From there he went to Panama for Jungle Warfare Training and then back to Fort Ord as a 1st lieutenant and was in charge of the Bayonet training. Bill retired from the Army in 1962, joined the Army Reserve and was made Captain.
After returning to Santa Maria with his wife Gloria and their 6 month old son Brian, Bill worked a short time with New York Life Ins. Co, then became a sales manager with Smith Transportation Co. for 13 years.
Became the sales manager for Home Motors and then co-owner of Toyota of Santa Maria. You might remember his commercial "jumping in the air". Bought AA Lumber and Door. Started the business Atlas Performance Industries with Chet Jones and Bob Saving while still working at Smith Transportation.
He then sold the company to Bob Saving and later Bill and Chuck Hebard bought it back and in 2012 passed it down to Ted Martino and Bill Burress.
Bill was very active in the community he loved and grew up in. He was a charter member of the Noontime Lions Club, served on the boards of the Salvation Army, YMCA and the Board of the City Planning Commission. He was president of the Santa Maria Valley Auto Dealers Association, president of the Valley Developers from 1984 to 1986, president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1990 and Small Business Person of the Year. Was on the State Water Board.
Bill loved to garden, Bar-B-Q and shoot trap at the Santa Maria Gun Club. He was also an avid reader and loved to do crossword puzzles. Bill and Gloria made the stain glass windows designed by Linda Smith for the Peace Chapel at Grace Lutheran Church in memory of Dave Kaukonen and Barbara Obermeyer.
Bill is survived by his wife Gloria of 63 years, his son Brian (Catherine), daughter Kristin (Tom) Putnam. He was very proud of his three grandchilden, Joanne, Jeremy, and Olivia Byrd. His brother Elwin (Sandra) and in-laws Roger and Sandra Bunch, Sharon Egan and numerous family members.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Geneva Byrd and sister Isla Faye Berry and in-laws Dave and Margaret Kaukonen.
Bill will be greatly missed and leave a void in his family and friends lives. We want to thank the nurses at Hospice for the loving care of Bill in his last days.
A brief graveyard burial will be held for family and friends at the
Santa Maria Cemetery (old section) at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29th. You are welcome to visit the family in the Grace Lutheran Fellowship Hall after the burial. The Celebration of Life Service will follow in the Church at 1:00 pm. Address for the Fellowship Hall is 420 E. Fesler St, the church is 423 E. Fesler St.
Please join the family for a Santa Maria Style Bar-B-Q reception immediately following the service at API Trailer Equipment Rentals at 1916 Stowell Rd. Santa Maria. Directions available at the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Parkinson's Association, Hospice, Santa Maria Gun Club or your favorite charity in memory of Bill.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
