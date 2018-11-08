Beverly Yvonne Parham

Born January 16, 1959, went to be with the Lord November 4, 2018. Beverly was born to Mack and Saint (June) Baddley.
Beverly was a compassionate true follwer of God with unshakable faith. The Legacy she leaves us with gives us great comfort and knowing she is with the Father. Following in her Footsteps, Love, Grace and Joy, we will see her again. There is no doubt in our minds that Beverly received her Crown of Glory...... hearing the words well done my good and faithful Daughter.
She leaves behind her loving Husband of 25 years, Curry Parham; two wonderful Sons, Christopher Lynwood II and Curry Parham II; Girlfriend, Judith Salazar; Mother, Saint Baddley; Brother, Elvin Baddley (Cecilia); Sisters, Doris DeBro, Sonya Baddley, Myra Mitchum (Anthony); Nephews, Larry, Anthony, Bruce, Delandre, Blake, Jacquez, James, Mitchell and Myles; and Nieces, Makeyva, Deanna, Nikki, Micah, Payton, Savannah, Stephanie and Heather.
Beverly is preceded in death by her Father, Mack Baddley; Sister, Carrie Boyd; Nephews, Jason Anderson, Lawrence DeBro and Tony Walker; Father In Law, William Parham; and Mother In Law, Deanna Martin.
A Visitation will be held for Beverly on Friday, November 9, 2018, from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church (709 North Curryer Street, Santa Maria), with her Funeral Service following at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
