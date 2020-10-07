You have permission to edit this article.
Beverly Lynn Morones
Beverly Lynn Morones

October 1, 2020

Beverly Lynn Morones passed away on October 1, 2020, at the age of 68. She was loved by many. Beverly had a love for her pets which began at an early age. She had a sense of humor and was known for not holding back on her opinions. Beverly was very giving of herself and would always lend a shoulder to lean on. She lost her mother at a very young age, at which time she stepped up to provide for and support her siblings.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and RoseMary Ybarra; and her life partner, Junior Pacheco.

She is survived by her sisters, Pamela (Phillip) Fierroz and Patricia Rico; aunt, Marcela Armenta; uncle, Sal Orosco; god-daughter, Adrienne Aguilera-Silva; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Viewing will be held for Beverly from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Lori Family Mortuary (915 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria). A Graveside Service will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery District (1501 South College Drive, Santa Maria), on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M.

